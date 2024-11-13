The magician who secretly smashed the Magic Circle's glass ceiling

Sophie Lloyd was expelled by the all-male society after pretending to be a teenage boy. Three decades on, they want her back

Illustrative collage of a row of vintage style male magicians, with one woman in their midst
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
The Magic Circle is trying to track down its first female member, who duped her way into the all-male magicians' society by disguising herself as a teenage boy named Raymond.

Sophie Lloyd was expelled by the society in 1991 for "deliberate deception" after revealing her ruse. But with attitudes changing in the "old boys' club" of magic, the group now wants her back.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

