OpenAI, Condé Nast and the future of the media

Eye-catching new deal for use of content to train chatbots, but other publishers are worried they're signing away their souls

The New York Times announced in December it was suing OpenAI and Microsoft, claiming intellectual property violation and copyright infringement
Magazine publishing giant Condé Nast has signed a deal with OpenAI, the latest tie-up between a major media organisation and the artificial intelligence start-up.

The deal will "expand the reach of Condé Nast's content", CEO Roger Lynch told staff. OpenAI said its products, such as ChatGPT, would be able to use content from Vogue, The New Yorker, GQ, Vanity Fair, Wired and other Condé Nast-owned titles, to give "fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources", according to its blog post

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden 

