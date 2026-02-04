Sean Bean brings ‘charisma’ and warmth to Get Birding

The decision to choose Sean Bean as the new host for the latest series of “Get Birding” was met with “a raised eyebrow or two”, said Gerard O’Donovan in The Telegraph. But the “Game of Thrones” star has been a “keen birder” since he was a teenager, and “he’s a natural”, bringing “pulling power” and passion to a hobby that’s “not normally associated with charisma”.

“Get Birding” began in 2021 during lockdown as twitching exploded in popularity. Now, the podcast is back for its fourth series, and, as always, its aim is to demystify birdwatching and nature, making it more accessible for everyone to enjoy.

Bean makes for a “genial host”. The “rugged actor” is “so Yorkshire he’s wearing a flat cap in the video version”. When he’s not pottering around his “three acres of rewilded land”, he chats with his “fellow bird-fanciers” about the joys of connecting with nature. “Birdwatching really settles your mind,” he says. “I guess it’s like playing a musical instrument, you can’t be thinking of anything else when you’re in the garden, everything else floats away, all your troubles. It keeps you sane.”

