How the US military footprint in Australia is growing

Australia has been accused of acting as America’s ‘51st state’

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Photo collage of army boots walking over the map of Australia
Although Australia does not permit foreign military bases on its soil, it hosts US Marines for exercises for six months of the year
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The US military will include Australia in a global pre-positioning programme for weapons, ammunition and vehicles for the first time, according to reports.

There is a “growing US footprint in Australia”, said Defence Minister Richard Marles, which is “important in terms of building our own military capability” but critics have asked if Australia is “acting like America’s 51st state”.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 