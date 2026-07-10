Is the Russia-China relationship a threat to Nato?

Seen as a friendship with ‘no limits’, the nature of this alliance could be changing as Nato ramps up defence spending

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Illustration of Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Chinese missiles carriers and text from a NATO defence report
The China-Russia no limits alliance is one of the world’s most consequential relationships
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Documents have emerged from “clandestine” meetings in 2023 between Russian and Chinese leaders over neutralising the threat of Elon Musk’s Starlink in Ukraine, while also revealing a growing military cooperation between the two allies.

The joint investigation by The Insider, Der Spiegel and Le Monde exposes China’s “professed neutrality” in Ukraine “as a fiction”, and poses questions about the nature and targets of their alliance.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.