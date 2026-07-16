Japan to create first post-war intelligence agency

PM Sanae Takaichi hails ‘first step’ towards strengthening the country’s espionage capabilities in the face of growing Chinese and Russian threats

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The Japanese flag flying in front of the National Diet building in Tokyo
‘Japan has had enough of being a “spy paradise”’
(Image credit: Kiyoshi Ota / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Japan is to open its first centralised intelligence agency since the Second World War in the face of increased security threats posed by China, Russia and North Korea.

With pacifism enshrined in its post-war constitution and culture, Japan has for decades had to rely on co-operation with US military intelligence support. Now Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has described the reforms as a “first step” towards strengthening the country’s independent espionage capabilities.

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