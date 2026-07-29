Is Fifa selling football’s soul?

Plans to sell stake in World Cup to private investors ‘crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross’

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US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino look on after presenting the FIFA World Cup Winner&#039;s Trophy to Spain during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final
Donald Trump’s son-in-law’s brother, Joshua Kushner, could reportedly be part of the commercial plans announced by Fifa President Gianni Infantino
(Image credit: Carl Recine / Getty Images)

After a World Cup dominated by hydration “ad” breaks, political interference and match-rigging conspiracies, football’s biggest prize really is, “it seems, for sale”, said Alyson Rudd in The Times.

Under plans drawn up by Fifa President Gianni Infantino, football’s world governing body would retain majority control of the tournaments it runs, including the men’s and women’s World Cup and Club World Cup, under a new company, the Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE).

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