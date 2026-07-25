Kevin Keegan obituary: a ‘riot of colour’ in a grey world

‘King Kev’ was beloved on the pitch, and represented a new breed of celebrity footballer

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Kevin Keegan on the pitch
Kevin Keegan as 1994, during his time as Newcastle manager
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Superstar is a word that is overused these days, said Oliver Holt in the Daily Mail; but if ever a man was worthy of it, it was Kevin Keegan. Back in the 1970s, the footballer – who died this week aged 75 – was a “riot of colour” in a grey world; and for a few years, said The Times, England’s hopes of becoming a great footballing nation again seemed to rest entirely on his “poodle perm”.

As England captain, his success in elevating the team above mediocrity was only fleeting, but his impact crossed cultural boundaries. Not only was he charismatic and open-hearted, he was one of the first players to fully market his brand, deploying “his ready smile and dimpled chin with charm and professionalism”. He was ubiquitous on cereal boxes; he was a face of Brut on TV, splashing it “all over”; he even released a handful of singles.

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