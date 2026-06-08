Can England win the World Cup?

Three Lions fans ‘live in hope’ but will ‘turgid’ reality dash those dreams again?

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Thomas Tuchel speaks to his players including Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane and Kobbie Mainoo prior to a training session in West Palm Beach, Florida
Head coach Tuchel is ‘not afraid to duck away from making big calls’
(Image credit: Eddie Keogh / The FA / Getty Images)

“Thirty years of hurt never stopped me dreaming” sang England fans in 1996. Another 30 years later, Three Lions supporters finally “have grounds to dream”, said The Telegraph. But not all football analysts believe the picture is so rosy for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Gnawing hope

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 