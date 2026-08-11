LIV Golf just got new life but uncertainty remains

The controversial golf tour will end its deal with the Saudis after this year

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A view of the LIV Golf Virginia tournament in Gainesville, Virginia, in 2025.
LIV Golf has an ‘agreement in place with a lead investor’
(Image credit: Alex Goodlett / Getty Images)

With Saudi Arabia ending its funding of LIV Golf after this season, the league is at a crossroads, moving away from its largest controversy while still in need of new financial backing. Now it appears LIV may have found some, announcing last week that it has secured investors to bring it into the 2027 season and beyond. But some major questions about the tour’s future linger.

‘Supporting the path forward’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.