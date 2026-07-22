Has hosting the World Cup really spiked soccer’s popularity in the US?

Soccer became massively popular in the last month. Is it here to stay?

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a soccer ball on the pitch with a player wearing cowboy boots
The US has created ‘academies and pathways that led to a generation of players’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

The end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup marks a major inflection point for soccer in the United States. While the U.S.’ co-hosting duties, along with round-the-clock media coverage of the American team, helped soccer’s status explode over the last month, the sport has never maintained long-term popularity in the country on the same level as, say, the NFL. Some believe that may all be changing.

What did the commentators say?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.