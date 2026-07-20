Spain beats Argentina to win 2nd World Cup

Ferran Torres scored the winning goal in the 106th minute of the otherwise scoreless game

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Spain&#039;s Ferran Torres celebrates winning World Cup goal in final against Argentina
Spain’s Ferran Torres celebrates winning World Cup goal in final against Argentina
(Image credit: David Ramos / Getty Images)

What happened

Spain beat defending champions Argentina 1-0 on Sunday to win its second World Cup title, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute. Spanish captain Rodri was crowned the Golden Ball winner as best player, while goalkeeper Unai Simón won the Golden Glove after conceding just one goal during Spain’s eight games. The Golden Boot went to France’s Kylian Mbappé, whose 10 goals in the tournament edged out the eight scored by Argentinian star Lionel Messi.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  