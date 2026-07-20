Spain beats Argentina to win 2nd World Cup
Ferran Torres scored the winning goal in the 106th minute of the otherwise scoreless game
What happened
Spain beat defending champions Argentina 1-0 on Sunday to win its second World Cup title, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute. Spanish captain Rodri was crowned the Golden Ball winner as best player, while goalkeeper Unai Simón won the Golden Glove after conceding just one goal during Spain’s eight games. The Golden Boot went to France’s Kylian Mbappé, whose 10 goals in the tournament edged out the eight scored by Argentinian star Lionel Messi.
Who said what
Spain was so good, not even an “absolute icon” like Messi “had any answers” amid its “airtight defense,” The Associated Press said. Messi “has put in some of the great World Cup performances,” The Athletic said, but his final international match “was not even within a million miles of being one of them,” and “Argentina had nothing else.” Only a “near-perfect game” by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez “kept this from being a laugher,” Nancy Armour said at USA Today.
What next?
President Donald Trump, who was “loudly booed as he entered the field after the match” to hand out medals, is “already seeking an opportunity to host” the next World Cup, The Washington Post said. But the 2030 men’s tournament “will be primarily co-hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain, and Saudi Arabia is widely expected to host the 2034 competition.” Next year’s Women’s World Cup is in Brazil.
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Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.