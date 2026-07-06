US World Cup star’s red card lifted after Trump call

Top US scorer Folarin Balogun can now play in the match against Belgium

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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FIFA head Gianni Infantino hands red card to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office
FIFA head Gianni Infantino hands red card to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office
(Image credit: Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

What happened

FIFA Sunday lifted U.S. striker Folarin Balogun’s one-game suspension from a red card he drew during last week’s 2-0 World Cup win over Bosnia-Herzegovina. The unusual decision means that Balogun, the top U.S. scorer in this tournament, can play in today’s knockout round-of-16 match against Belgium. Shortly after FIFA announced its decision, news organizations reported that President Donald Trump had called FIFA President Gianni Infantino following the match and asked him to review Balogun’s suspension. “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump said on social media Sunday.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  