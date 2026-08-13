Trump sued over paid access to Truth Social posts

The offering would allow early access to Trump’s posts for $100,000 per month

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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President Donald Trump holds up a printout of one of his Truth Social posts
President Donald Trump holds up a printout of one of his Truth Social posts
(Image credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump was sued in federal court on Wednesday over a new Trump Media offering that sells early access to his social media posts for up to $100,000 per month. The First Amendment “guarantees equal access to the president’s public announcements,” the Freedom of the Press Foundation and The Intercept argued in their suit.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  