Judge: Trump tried to ‘manipulate’ judicial process

Trump had sued the IRS for $10 billion over leaked tax returns

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US President Donald Trump arrives for a luncheon in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC
President Donald Trump arrives for a luncheon in the Rose Garden of the White House
(Image credit: Shawn Thew / EPA / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

What happened

A federal judge on Monday accused President Donald Trump of attempting to “manipulate the judicial process” when he sued the IRS for $10 billion in January over his leaked tax returns. Trump eventually struck a deal with the Justice Department that granted him immunity from tax audits and created the now-defunct $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund for his allies. But Monday’s ruling from U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams bars him, his family and his lawyers from citing the deal in future legal proceedings, potentially voiding Trump’s tax immunity. Williams also suggested that Trump’s legal team in the case, including Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, should be sanctioned.

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Jessica Hullinger
Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a writer and former deputy editor of The Week Digital. Originally from the American Midwest, she completed a degree in journalism at Indiana University Bloomington before relocating to New York City, where