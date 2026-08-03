Washington wildfires force mass evacuations

Nearly 65,000 people were forced from their homes over the weekend

Jessica Hullinger&#039;s avatar
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A Virgin Mary statue stands in front of a burned out residential home in the Balboa neighborhood of Spokane, Washington
A Virgin Mary statue stands in front of a burned out residential home in Spokane, Washington
(Image credit: Erick Doxey / AFP / Getty Images)

What happened

Nearly 65,000 people were ordered to evacuate over the weekend as three fast-moving wildfires burned through Spokane and nearby communities in Washington state. The blazes swept into the state’s second-largest city on Saturday, destroying hundreds of buildings, as the Pacific Northwest endures its “worst fire season in more than 30 years,” CNN said. Fire crews from Southern California have been dispatched to help battle more than a dozen wildfires across Washington state that are being fueled by dry conditions and strong gusts.

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