Washington wildfires force mass evacuations

What happened

Nearly 65,000 people were ordered to evacuate over the weekend as three fast-moving wildfires burned through Spokane and nearby communities in Washington state. The blazes swept into the state’s second-largest city on Saturday, destroying hundreds of buildings, as the Pacific Northwest endures its “worst fire season in more than 30 years,” CNN said. Fire crews from Southern California have been dispatched to help battle more than a dozen wildfires across Washington state that are being fueled by dry conditions and strong gusts.

Who said what

The fires are “the worst natural disaster our region has faced,” Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown said at a news conference on Sunday. With gusts of up to 45 miles per hour, “there is not a fire department in the U.S. that can handle a wind-driven event this size,” Assistant Spokane Fire Chief Lance Dahl told reporters. The state is experiencing an “unprecedented fourth drought emergency in a row,” The Seattle Times said, with low water supply and record temperatures “part of an ongoing warming trend.”

What next?

Wind speeds and temperatures in the region fell slightly over the weekend but were forecast to climb again later this week. “Months still remain in Washington’s wildfire season,” The Seattle Times said.

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