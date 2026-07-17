Wildfire smoke blankets Midwest, parts of Northeast

Over 120 million people were at risk of dangerous air quality

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 16: People walk along Lake Michigan as smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets the city on July 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.
People walk in Chicago as smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets the city
(Image credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images)

What happened

Canadian wildfires have sent “massive plumes” of smoke “pouring over the border” into the U.S., CNN said. The combination of wildfires in Ontario and a “heat dome in the central U.S. spells smoky trouble,” with dangerous air quality for “more than 120 million people in the Midwest and Northeast.”

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  