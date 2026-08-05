Alleged Spokane arsonist linked to previous fires

A trio of fires in the city have destroyed at least 700 buildings

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Utility workers help clear obstacles at a burned home during the Old Trails Fire in Spokane, Washington
Utility workers help clear obstacles at a burned home during the Old Trails Fire in Spokane, Washington
(Image credit: Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

A Spokane resident charged with first-degree arson for allegedly starting the biggest of three wildfires surrounding Washington state’s second-largest city was questioned by police during two fire investigations last year, according to court documents released Tuesday. Aaron Farinacci, who was arrested and made his first court appearance earlier this week, served nearly a decade in prison in Arizona for fatally shooting his father during an argument over washing dishes. Spokane’s three fires, which have destroyed more than 700 buildings, are “ranked as the top firefighting priority in the ​U.S.,” Reuters said.