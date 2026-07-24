Minnesota man gets two life terms for political killings

Vance Boelter assassinated former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Dozens of roses remain on the desk of the late Rep. Melissa Hortman after the opening day of the 2026 Minnesota Legislature at the State Capitol in St. Paul on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.
Dozens of roses remain on the desk of the late Rep. Melissa Hortman after the opening day of the 2026 Minnesota Legislature
(Image credit: Alex Kormann / The Minnesota Star Tribune / Getty Images)

What happened

Vance Boelter, the man who assassinated former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman (D) and her husband at their home last summer, was sentenced on Thursday to two life terms plus 40 years in prison. Boelter, 59, who also shot and critically injured state Sen. John A. Hoffman (D) and his wife, pleaded guilty last month to federal charges “so federal prosecutors would not seek the death penalty,” said The Associated Press.

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