ICE to spend up to $20M on shock gloves for agents

The gloves have most often been used in jails

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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ICE agents stand guard in front of protesters outside Delaney Hall migrant detention center in New Jersey
ICE agents stand guard in front of protesters outside Delaney Hall migrant detention center in New Jersey
(Image credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

What happened

ICE plans to spend up to $20 million to outfit immigration agents with gloves that can deliver electric shocks to debilitate people they are trying to detain, the Department of Homeland Security said in a procurement notice this week. Local law enforcement has been using the Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter (GLOVE) devices “more often in jails than in the streets, where ICE officers have increasingly used force to extract people from cars” and confront protesters, said The Associated Press.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  