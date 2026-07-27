ICE is using a major data broker to mine for ‘fraud’

Thomson Reuters is at the center of the scandal

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
ICE agents seen outside the detention center in Newark, New Jersey.
The latest Thomson Reuters deal with ICE is valued at $25 million annually
(Image credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

While Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may be at the center of numerous controversies, one of the most recent has gone international: The agency has agreed to a five-year contract with Canadian tech conglomerate Thomson Reuters to obtain information on alleged “voter fraud” and “immigration fraud.” Many are wary of the two parties working together.

‘Screening and vetting of individuals’

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week