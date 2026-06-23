Judge blocks subpoenas of Minnesota officials

The subpoenas represent a “blatantly unlawful and unethical use of the grand jury process,” the judge said

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
(Image credit: Stephen Maturen / AFP / Getty Images)

What happened

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz, in a ruling unsealed Monday, threw out six federal subpoenas targeting Minnesota Democratic officials, including Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison. There’s “overwhelming evidence” that the “dominant purpose” of the subpoenas was to “coerce Minnesota officials into assisting” the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis and “to harass and retaliate against them for failing to do so,” Schlitz, a George W. Bush appointee, wrote in his June 17 ruling. That’s a “blatantly unlawful and unethical use of the grand jury process.”

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  