Migrants overwhelm Spanish enclave

At least 41 people died during the crossing, according to local reports

Jessica Hullinger&#039;s avatar
By
Published
People swim from Morocco to Ceuta, Spain, overwhelming authorities
People swim from Morocco to Ceuta, Spain, overwhelming authorities
(Image credit: Marcos Moreno / Europa Press / Getty Images)

What happened

Thousands of people on Thursday crossed from Morocco into the Spanish territory of Ceuta, marking the largest border influx the enclave has experienced since 2021. Streams of people climbed over border fences or swam onto the shores, overwhelming security forces at border controls. At least 41 people died during the crossings, according to The Associated Press.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week