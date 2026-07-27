European wildfires rage as another heatwave looms

Numerous countries in Western Europe are battling the blazes

Jessica Hullinger&#039;s avatar
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A firefighter battles a forest fire in Saint-Jean-d&#039;Illac, some 30km from Bordeaux
A firefighter battles a forest fire in Saint-Jean-d'Illac near Bordeaux
(Image credit: Romain Perrocheau / AFP / Getty Images)

What happened

Ongoing massive wildfires in southwestern France and central Spain have forced nearly 400,000 people to evacuate. The French blazes have scorched an “area four times the size of Paris,” The Associated Press said, and are spreading toward the wine region city of Bordeaux. Near Madrid, the “biggest wildfire in Spain’s recent history” has burned around 200 square miles of countryside, Reuters said. Firefighters are racing to contain the fires as another European heatwave looms.

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