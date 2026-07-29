How ‘fire clouds’ are making wildfires deadlier

Increasingly common in North America and Australia, pyrocumulonimbus clouds are causing havoc in parts of Europe for the first time

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Wildfires
Pyrocumulonimbus or cumulonimbus flammagenitus, more commonly known as fire clouds, are created by intense heat from the Earth’s surface
(Image credit: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images)

As tens of thousands of people continue to be evacuated from parts of southern France ravaged by wildfires, firefighters are facing a new threat never seen before in the region in the form of “fire clouds”.

Described by Nasa as the “fire-breathing dragon of clouds”, pyrocumulonimbus formations are the result of extreme heatwaves and can lead to wildfires.

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