4 tips to stay on budget amid rising costs

Inflation may necessitate changing your habits

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Make changes proactively, not reactively
(Image credit: Malte Mueller / Getty Images)

Sticking to your budget can be hard enough without inflation. But when prices on everything from gas to groceries are steadily creeping upward, sticking to your plans for spending can feel like a losing battle.

When your money is not stretching as far as it used to, creating a budget — and sticking to it — becomes more important than ever. And while you may not be able to push the price of gas back under $3 a gallon, there are still steps you can take to better stay on track financially amid inflation.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 