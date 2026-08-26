4 tips to make budgeting with an irregular income easier

Gig workers and freelancers with less predictable incomes can still make plans to save

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Gig worker sitting at a desk at home paying bills with a calculator, laptop, and bowl of cereal
An emergency fund is especially important if you do not have the reliability of a regular paycheck
(Image credit: Aleksandar Nakic / Getty Images)

If you have ever looked into how to make a budget, you’ll quickly find out that the calculations typically hinge on how much money you earn each month. But what if you don’t know how much you will make next month, let alone six months from now?

This kind of income uncertainty can create a wrinkle in the budgeting process for gig workers, seasonal employees, freelancers and commission-based workers. However, that does not mean they should skip out on budgeting altogether. Rather, those with irregular or unpredictable incomes just have to approach the budgeting process a bit differently than those with steady paychecks.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 