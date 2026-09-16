4 financial planning tips for recent college grads

Start your future off on the right foot

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Two female students in graduation gowns embracing each other on the university campus
Using your credit wisely can help set you up for financial success
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The transition from college to the “real world” is never easy. But when you add inflation, a tough labor market and the ubiquity of AI, the transition can feel especially tricky.

When the going is tough, the best bet is often to fall back on financial basics. While the larger economic environment may be out of your control, you can at least make sure your financial situation is starting off on the right track. Use these four tips as guidance after graduation.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 