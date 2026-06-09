How graduates and parents can financially navigate moving back home post-graduation

If done correctly, the arrangement offers a number of practical benefits for both parties

Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
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Illustration of a college graduate moving back home with his parents
Almost half of US parents with children ages 18 to 35 have had a kid move back home with them at some point
(Image credit: Aleutie / Getty Images)

Moving back home after college may seem like a failure to launch, both on the part of parents who thought their work was finally done, and young adults who thought they were poised to start building a life of their own.

But increasingly, it is a decision many recent graduates are making, often out of economic necessity but also because of the practical benefits the arrangement can offer. “Nearly half — 44% — of U.S. parents with adult children ages 18 to 35 say a child has moved back home at some point,” said The Washington Post, citing a recent poll by the financial services company Thrivent.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 