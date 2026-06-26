What to know to help aging parents with financial management

Start soon and lead with love

Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Son helping his senior dad with his finances on the computer
It may be better to gradually integrate yourself, as opposed to a sudden takeover
(Image credit: Jose Luis Pelaez / Getty Images)

Aging can already be a touchy subject, and when it intersects with something as personal and private as finances, having a conversation about it can feel daunting. Parents may be hesitant, or even embarrassed, to ask for help in managing their financial situation as they get older. Meanwhile, their adult children may feel unsure about how to — or even whether to — insert themselves.

The reality is, putting off having these discussions does not do anyone any favors. Here are some tips for how to approach the topic.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 