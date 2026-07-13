The 5 best personal finance books

Learn how to budget, manage debt and start investing

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Book covers of &#039;The Intelligent Investor&#039; by Benjamin Graham and Jason Zweig, &#039;Get Good with Money&#039; by Tiffany Aliche, and &#039;The Psychology of Money&#039; by Morgan Housel
American business magnate Warren Buffett called ‘The Intelligent Investor’ the ‘best book about investing ever written’
(Image credit: HarperCollins / Penguin Random House / Harriman House)

While everything from algebra to essay writing may have been covered in school, a subject area often left off the curriculum is personal finance. Unfortunately, most people are far more likely to run into questions of budgeting and investing than, say, calculating the area of a triangle (some professions aside).

The good news: It is never too late to play catch-up. And with these personal finance books, doing so does not have to feel like homework.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 