How to stop social pressures from wrecking your budget

Sometimes peer pressure makes a dent in your wallet you’ll regret

Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
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Young man giving a credit card to a waitress at the restaurant and paying for lunch for a group of friends.
‘Meaningful experiences with your friends don’t have to be expensive’
(Image credit: SrdjanPav / Getty Images)

Staying on budget does not have to mean staying in all the time. But going out can often be a slippery slope — especially if you are doing so with friends who have different financial situations and spending habits. Your friend might suggest another round or two of drinks or grabbing dinner at a pricey restaurant, and the next thing you know, your bank account balance is not where you would like it to be.

How can you balance having a good time with friends and feeling good about your spending? Read on for some tips and tricks.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 