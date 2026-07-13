Wedding budget: How to decide what to spend on your big day

Weddings, and the amount they cost, can run the gamut from a small, DIY ceremony in the backyard to a massive bash that shuts down Madison Square Garden. Obviously, the latter may only be within reach for certain pop stars and their football-playing partners, but that still leaves a wide range for how much you and your soon-to-be spouse could potentially spend.

When making the determination, it is important to weigh two things: making your big day a special one and honoring your financial reality. Your wedding may mark the start of your next chapter, but your finances are what will largely shape your future as a married couple.

What is a typical wedding budget?

As a benchmark, the average wedding costs $34,200, said wedding planning website The Knot , based on findings from its 2026 Real Weddings Study. You can expect the bulk of that to go toward your venue and any necessary rentals, such as tableware and tables themselves, as well as catering and drinks. But there a myriad of other small costs that can quickly add up: cake, photographer, flowers and decor, music, outfits, rings, wedding planner.

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How can you determine how much is right for you to spend?

How much you “should budget for a wedding depends on your financial situation,” said NerdWallet . While this may seem obvious, it is easy to get carried away with a grand vision when you sit down to start planning. Consider what savings you and your partner have set aside for the wedding, how much of your upcoming earnings you can set aside and whether you are getting any outside financial help, such as from your parents.

It is also important to put your wedding in context with your other financial goals. “Zoom out and identify short- and long-term financial goals you have individually and as a couple,” said Charles Schwab , whether that is paying off student loans , buying a house or retiring early . Figure out how you would “prioritize them in order of most importance and allocate your resources appropriately,” keeping in mind that “ideally, your wedding spend shouldn’t get in the way of other financial goals.”

How can you make an effective wedding budget?

One of the first steps in making a wedding budget is to “sit down and have open and honest discussions about what your must-haves are, and what you’re comfortable leaving off as you build your budget,” said Minted , a wedding stationery brand. This will give you a guiding vision as you start allocating available funds.

As you build the budget, do not forget to leave some wiggle room ahead of your absolute maximum, which you should also make sure to set and agree to honor. “Even the best planners who budget early on might forget to add items or will inevitably have things they need to add on,” said Andrew Westlin, a certified financial planner at Betterment, to The Knot. This could include anything from add-on service charges to a last-minute rain tent to extra time on the dance floor.