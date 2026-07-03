The surprising tactics involved in planning a secret celeb wedding

Dogs, drones and dummy venues can come into play when famous people tie the knot

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Some think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are using Madison Square Garden as a red herring to distract attention from the wedding’s real venue
(Image credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s rumoured wedding celebrations kicked off last night at a star-studded New York event with a guest list of around 100 people, ahead of a much larger celebration today which could involve up to 1,000 guests.

Swift marrying NFL star Travis Kelce is “shaping up to be the biggest in showbiz history”, said The Sun, with “secret ‘military’ plans” to make sure it all runs smoothly.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 