The Week contest: Wedding trash

This week’s question: A New York artist collected and sold garbage from outside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden. The trash, which was encased in plastic cubes and hawked online at $25 apiece, was quickly snapped up by Swift fans. If an art museum were to stage an exhibition of Swift and Kelce’s wedding trash, what would the show be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type

‘Wedding trash” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 21. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 31 issue and at theweek.com/contest. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

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Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Giraffe story