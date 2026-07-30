The Week contest: Beating the heat

This week’s question: A Japanese company is offering a new way to beat the heat: A one-person “human refrigerator” that blasts the sitting occupant with 41-degree air during a 5- to 10-minute session. In seven or fewer words, come up with an advertising slogan that could be used to pitch Americans on this cooling invention.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Human refrigerator” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 4. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 14 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Aug. 7. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Million beers