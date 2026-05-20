The Week contest: Waymo woes

Residents in an Atlanta neighborhood are raising concerns over Waymo self-driving vehicles - YouTube Watch On

This week’s question: Residents of an Atlanta neighborhood have been besieged by dozens of empty, self-driving Waymo cars that drive aimlessly around cul-de-sacs on dead-end streets, especially early in the morning. In seven or fewer words, come up with a subject line for an email from an irate resident to the company complaining about this robotic traffic.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Waymo woes” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 26. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 5 issue and at theweek.com/contest on May 29. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: MMA makeover