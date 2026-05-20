The Week contest: Waymo woes

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Cars lined up on a busy suburban street.
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Residents in an Atlanta neighborhood are raising concerns over Waymo self-driving vehicles - YouTube Residents in an Atlanta neighborhood are raising concerns over Waymo self-driving vehicles - YouTube
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This week’s question: Residents of an Atlanta neighborhood have been besieged by dozens of empty, self-driving Waymo cars that drive aimlessly around cul-de-sacs on dead-end streets, especially early in the morning. In seven or fewer words, come up with a subject line for an email from an irate resident to the company complaining about this robotic traffic.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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