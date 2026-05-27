The Week contest: Dated dentistry

This week’s question: The discovery of a 60,000-year-old Neanderthal molar with a circular hole in it—possibly made by a drill-like stone tool—has led researchers to conclude that our ancient cousins practiced a primitive form of dentistry. If a researcher specializing in Stone Age tooth care were to open a dental clinic in the U.S., what should the business be named?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Dated dentistry” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 2. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 12 issue and at theweek.com/contest on June 5. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Waymo woes