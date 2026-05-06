The Week contest: Haunted plumber

This week’s question: A new study has identified a likely reason many people find old houses spooky: inaudible, low-frequency soundwaves emitted by aged boilers and pipes that can cause stress hormone levels to spike and produce a sensation of discomfort. In seven or fewer words, come up with a slogan for a plumbing firm that specializes in silencing those haunting sounds.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Haunted plumber” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 12. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 22 issue and at theweek.com/contest by May 15. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Redheads research