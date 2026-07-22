The Week contest: Million beers

This week’s question: The 1,204 members of a London WhatsApp group called “1 Million Beers” are photographing and documenting every beer they drink until they reach the seven-figure mark. They’re on track to hit that target in 2034. If the group were to write a book chronicling the ups and downs of their boozy challenge, what should it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Million beers” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 28. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 7 issue and at theweek.com/contest on July 31. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Wedding trash