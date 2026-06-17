The Week contest: Simulated shopping

This week’s question: Young people in South Korea who worry they're addicted to shopping apps are using websites that let them browse products and click order, all without making a real purchase. If a U.S. tech firm were to launch such a “dopamine site”—named for the small mental jolt it delivers—for recovering shopaholics, what should it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Shopping simulation” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 23. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 3 issue and at theweek.com/contest on June 26. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Similar Sullivans