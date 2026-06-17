The Week contest: Simulated shopping
This week’s question: Young people in South Korea who worry they're addicted to shopping apps are using websites that let them browse products and click order, all without making a real purchase. If a U.S. tech firm were to launch such a “dopamine site”—named for the small mental jolt it delivers—for recovering shopaholics, what should it be titled?
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Shopping simulation” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 23. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 3 issue and at theweek.com/contest on June 26. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Similar Sullivans
Join 350,000+ subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.