The Week contest: Shrub cop

This week’s question: A police officer in New Jersey disguised himself as a roadside shrub to catch people texting or calling on handheld phones while driving—and snared 74 errant motorists in a six-hour shift. If Hollywood were to make a movie about this leaf-clad cop’s undercover operation, what would it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Shrub cop” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 18. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 28 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Aug. 21. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Paper amphitheater