The Week contest: Firearm Fido

This week’s question: A Nebraska motorist was shot in the arm while waiting at a red light — and the shooter turned out to be a dog, which somehow set off a loaded shotgun while sitting in its owner’s truck. If a country musician were to write a song about this unfortunate and unlikely incident, what should it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Firearm Fido” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 9. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 19 issue and at theweek.com/contest by June 12. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Dated dentistry