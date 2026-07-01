The Week contest: Giraffe story

This week’s question: A 10-foot-tall giraffe named Gracie escaped a fenced-in Texas exotic animal ranch and roamed the state’s Hill Country for two weeks; she was eventually found “fat and happy,” having survived on local vegetation. If a children’s author were to write a book about Gracie’s Texas adventure, what would it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Giraffe story” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 14. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 24 issue and at theweek.com/contest by July 17. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Going Left

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