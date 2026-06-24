The Week contest: Going left

This week’s question: Scientists have discovered that humans naturally drift to the left while walking or running — a tendency that holds true across cultures and ages, and that applies to both left- and right-handed people. If the research team were to write a popular science book exploring our puzzling preference for counterclockwise movement, what should it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Going left” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 30. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 17 issue and at theweek.com/contest by July 3. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Simulated Shopping