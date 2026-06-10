The Week contest: Similar Sullivans

This week’s question: A bartender named Dan Sullivan has entered the race to unseat incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska’s August GOP primary. In seven words or fewer, please come up a snappy newspaper headline that captures the confusing nature of this political contest.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Similar Sullivans” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 16. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 26 issue and at theweek.com/contest on June 19. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Firearm Fido