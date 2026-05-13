The Week contest: MMA makeover

This week’s question: Wannabe tough guys in Russia are paying plastic surgeons to give them the “cauliflower ears” usually seen on boxers and MMA fighters. If a cosmetic surgeon were to open a clinic in the U.S. where non-pugilist patients can receive such heavyweight scars, what should the business be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “MMA makeover” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 19. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 29 issue and at theweek.com/contest by May 22. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Haunted plumber

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