The Week contest: Paper amphitheater

This week’s question: An Italian fraudster has been jailed for building a fake Roman amphitheater out of materials including fiberglass and papier mâché—and then charging tourists $45 to visit it. In seven words or fewer, come up with an advertising slogan that would encourage sightseers to keep visiting this admittedly bogus attraction.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Paper amphitheater” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 11 Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 21 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Aug. 14. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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