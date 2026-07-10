When should you consider getting a prenup?

As people marry later, bringing more assets into a marriage, prenuptial agreements are increasingly common

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Couple sitting a desk talking to a female lawyer
A prenup can reduce the risk of becoming responsible for your spouse’s debts
(Image credit: elipse_images / Getty Images)

Contrary to popular belief, prenuptial agreements are not just for the ultra-wealthy. Nor are they necessarily unromantic, or a sure sign that at least one person involved in the relationship is thinking about its eventual demise. They are actually a smart, clear-eyed way for two people to enter into what is not only a commitment in love but also a financial intertwining.

Increasingly, more couples approaching the altar are starting to understand the distinct purpose a prenup can serve, whether they are entering the union with significant savings (or debt) or have children from a prior relationship. The most recent Harris Poll on the topic “found that 15% of couples who had been married or were engaged in 2022 reported signing a prenup — up significantly from the 3% who had done so in 2010,” said Investopedia.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 