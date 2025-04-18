What is your net worth and why is it worth knowing?

Take stock of your assets

Illustration of a man inside a snow globe where it is snowing cash
One thing you may be surprised to find is not included in your net worth is your income
(Image credit: Malte Mueller / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
By
published

"Net worth" is typically a phrase you hear bandied about for celebrities and tech moguls. But it is actually a number worth knowing for anyone — regardless of career status or wealth.

"Tracking your net worth over time is a helpful indicator of your financial stability" in that it can "help you understand where your money has gone in the past vs. where you want it to go in the future," said CNBC Select. Essentially, calculating your net worth is a good exercise in taking stock of your total assets, and then comparing that against your debt obligations, whether it be outstanding student loan debt, a mortgage or a credit card balance.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸